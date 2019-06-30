Bill Ellis retains control of Smithtown GOP

Bill Ellis, Smithtown’s Republican chairman for the past 17 years, appears to have beaten Robert Cornicelli in last week’s primary battles for control of the town committee.

Ellis defeated Cornicelli head to head in a contest for state committeeman, and won of 25 of 28 contested committee spots. That gives Ellis control of more than 19,000 of the 24,000 weighted gubernatorial votes in the town committee, according to county GOP officials.

Officials say the results provide Ellis with more than enough support to win an eighth term when the town party holds its convention Wednesday at the Elk’s Club in Smithtown. He is the longest serving Smithtown GOP leader in town party history.

Cornicelli, a retired Army captain, formed the maverick Grand Old Party of Smithtown. He has been sniping at Ellis for nearly two years and ran a slate in last year’s primary for judicial delegates in which Ellis was defeated.

Earlier this year, Ellis tried to broker a compromise with Cornicelli to avoid a intraparty fight while hometown Suffolk Comptroller John Kennedy was readying a county executive bid.

Efforts to reach Cornicelli were unsuccessful.

“This allows us to focus totally on John Kennedy’s campaign for county executive,” said Ellis.