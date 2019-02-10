TODAY'S PAPER
Elan Carr picked as envoy to combat anti-Semitism

Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman had said the White House was considering him for the post.

Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman, is shown in

Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman, is shown in an undated photo.

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week announced the selection of Los Angeles attorney Elan Carr as special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism.

Bruce Blakeman, a Hempstead Town Councilman, said the White House had been considering him for the congressionally mandated post.

Blakeman, 63, of Atlantic Beach, is in the final year of a four-year term as a Hempstead Town Councilman, representing the Third District.

Blakeman said last week he could not comment on the special envoy's post. But he said serving President Donald Trump “would be an honor of a lifetime. I would be honored to serve in the Trump Administration, if asked.”

The White House press office declined to comment.

Blakeman has served on the Hempstead Town Board since he was first appointed in 2015. The Republican was named deputy supervisor last year by Democratic Town Supervisor Laura Gillen.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

