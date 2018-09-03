Calcaterra joins Scully fund-raising committee

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone may have put his endorsement of Republican Surrogate Court judge candidate Tara Scully on hold until after the Democratic primary, but his former chief deputy, Regina Calcaterra, has become part Scully’s fundraising committee

Calcaterra, who like Bellone is a Democrat, surfaced as a Scully fundraiser in an email for a $100-a-head event that Scully held last week in Patchogue, Calcaterra was listed with seven others, including another Democrat, former Legis. Vivian Viloria-Fisher, and Scully’s father, Peter Scully, a current Bellone deputy county executive in charge of sewers, who already loaned his daughter $30,000 to help get signatures to qualify for the ballot. Other notables on the list include former Republican state Supreme Court justice and county Sheriff Alfred Tisch and former GOP District Court Judge Kevin Crowley.

Calcaterra, after leaving the Bellone administration, was executive director of the anti-corruption Moreland Commission, which was disbanded in a deal between Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state legislative leaders.