Cheryl Felice challenges Michael LoGuercio for Brookhaven Town Board

Democrat Cheryl Felice, right, will challenge Republican Brookhaven

Photo Credit: Newsday File

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Cheryl Felice, former president of Suffolk's largest county employee union, has been nominated as a Democratic candidate to challenge Republican Brookhaven Town Board member Michael LoGuercio in the Fourth District.

Felice, 61, of Bellport, was president of the 6,500-member Association of Municipal Employees for seven years and a union board member for 21 years. She retired from the county in 2013 and still heads the union’s benefit fund, but expects to retire at year's end. She also is in her third year as a South Country school board member.

In the Fourth District, Democrats have 17,285 registered voters, compared with 13,611 Republicans, 1,065 Conservatives and 12,336 not aligned with any party.

“I think my chances are good,” said Felice. “I’ve done a lot in the community, and hope I’ve earned the respect of people I’ve come in contact with.”

Jesse Garcia, Brookhaven GOP chairman, said the party beat Felice in the past when she ran for Brookhaven Town Board and Patchogue Village Board.

LoGuercio, of Ridge, who is seeking a third term, won his last election by about 1,500 votes, but initially won the seat by only 300 votes.

“I don’t care who runs against me,” said LoGuercio, who pointed to his record of keeping taxes down, creating jobs and improving infrastructure, the environment and parks.

“I don’t mess around, I just get things done,” he said.

