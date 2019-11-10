TODAY'S PAPER
Donald Clavin on Nassau Hub: "We need this project to succeed"

A conceptual illustrative rendering of the Nassau Hub

A conceptual illustrative rendering of the Nassau Hub project is pictured here. Credit: RXR, BSE Global

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Republican Donald Clavin said he is looking forward to the successful development of the Nassau Hub area around NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum if he takes office as Hempstead Town supervisor in January. 

“We need this project to succeed and we want it to be reasonable and sustainable,” said Clavin, who as of last Friday held a 1,392-vote lead over Supervisor Laura Gillen, a Democrat, according to unofficial returns.

Gillen is a booster of a $1.5 billion plan by developer RXR to build 500 units of housing, biotech research and office space and retail at the Hub. 

“It took two Democrats — Laura Curran and Laura Gillen — to finally get something at the Hub after decades of Republican obstructionism, so I’m glad he’s on board,” Gillen said. “When Kate Murray killed the project he was an elected official and said nothing, so we’ll see.”

The 72 acres around the Coliseum site are county-owned, but subject to town zoning rules. During the administration of then-GOP Supervisor Murray, Republicans opposed the last major attempt to develop the site — the late Charles Wang's $3.8 billion Lighthouse Project, which was never built. Murray was elected Hempstead Town Clerk last Tuesday.

Clavin acknowledged past Hub proposals became political footballs, but said this time will be different.

“That was years ago. This is a new opportunity,”  Clavin said.

Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

