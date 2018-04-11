ALBANY — A Democrat who is a financial consultant said he is running for state comptroller as a Republican against three-term incumbent Thomas DiNapoli so that he could wield the untapped “superpower” of the job and reign in Albany’s spending and corruption.

“My vision is to provide grown-up supervision to the children in Albany who like to set their own allowances,” said Jonathan Trichter of Manhattan in an interview announcing his candidacy against DiNapoli, a Great Neck Plaza Democrat.

“He has so many friends in Albany,” Trichter said Wednesday. “I have no friends in Albany.”

DiNapoli’s campaign spokesman, Doug Forand, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In starting his campaign, Trichter emphasizes that DiNapoli wasn’t first elected to the job, but chosen by the Legislature. Then-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver drove the effort in 2007 to replace Democratic Comptroller Alan Hevesi, who was forced from office by federal corruption charges. Trichter said DiNapoli won the job not because the longtime assemblyman was qualified, but because he was popular with the politicians he would be charged with monitoring.

Trichter said he would use the power of the office to improve the strength of the pension fund, which he said DiNapoli hasn’t properly manged.

Trichter said the job that invests the state pension system, audits government, and has a role in overseeing some state spending should be apolitical. He emphasized his experience as a public finance investment banker at JP Morgan, where he examined the state comptroller’s office, and also his consulting business, which included analyzing the Florida state pension system.

Trichter does have political experience. He worked on the successful attorney general campaign of Democrat Eliot Spitzer, for Democrat Mark Green and other Democrats, and on the unsuccessful campaign for state comptroller by Republican Harry Wilson in 2010. Trichter also worked for the Pace University polling center.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I have a unique set of skills that make me perfectly suited for this,” said Trichter, a former tri-athlete, marathon runner and open-water swimmer.