TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
34° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Curran establishes succession case the worst happens amid coronavirus fear

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks about Covid-19

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks about Covid-19 at a news conference in Mineola on Thursday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

There are seven people in the line of succession to run Nassau government should County Executive Laura Curran fall ill or become disabled, according to a recent filing with the county clerk's office. 

Chief Deputy County Executive Helena Williams is first in line, followed by six deputy county executives: Mike Santeramo (government relations and communications), Tatum Fox (public safety), Brian Schneider (public works), Kyle Rose-Louder (health and human services), Ray Orlando (finance) and Evelyn Tsimis (economic development).

The succession plans were filed on March 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Curran, 52, a Democrat from Baldwin, served as a county legislator and school board member before taking the helm at the county in January 2018. She also is a mother of three children, an avid distance runner and former yoga instructor. She's appeared in overall good health in daily briefings on the coronavirus and has helped coordinate the county and state's response to the pandemic.

"County Executive Laura Curran is a superwoman who has been, and will continue, managing this crisis around the clock. In the event of worst-case-scenerio absence, county government will continue functioning and serving the taxpayers," said county spokesman Michael Fricchione


Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

People wait in line at the DMV in State DMV offices close to slow spread of coronavirus
The Rikers Island jail complex in New York 38 positive for coronavirus in NYC jails, including Rikers
The Shinnecock Indian Nation billboard on Sunrise Highway Officials: Crisis prompting Manhattan residents to head out East
Deer graze along the dunes at Robert Moses 230 deer shot in Fire Island National Seashore hunt
The LIRR station in Riverhead on Saturday, April Riverhead considers code change to add overlay district
Pastor DaShun Burrell poses for a portrait outside Worshippers turning to social media to keep the faith
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search