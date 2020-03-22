There are seven people in the line of succession to run Nassau government should County Executive Laura Curran fall ill or become disabled, according to a recent filing with the county clerk's office.

Chief Deputy County Executive Helena Williams is first in line, followed by six deputy county executives: Mike Santeramo (government relations and communications), Tatum Fox (public safety), Brian Schneider (public works), Kyle Rose-Louder (health and human services), Ray Orlando (finance) and Evelyn Tsimis (economic development).

The succession plans were filed on March 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Curran, 52, a Democrat from Baldwin, served as a county legislator and school board member before taking the helm at the county in January 2018. She also is a mother of three children, an avid distance runner and former yoga instructor. She's appeared in overall good health in daily briefings on the coronavirus and has helped coordinate the county and state's response to the pandemic.

"County Executive Laura Curran is a superwoman who has been, and will continue, managing this crisis around the clock. In the event of worst-case-scenerio absence, county government will continue functioning and serving the taxpayers," said county spokesman Michael Fricchione.



