ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a bill into law Monday that will ban the vaping of e-cigarettes — just like smoking of traditional cigarettes, cigars and pipes — in public places under the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act, a spokesman said
“These products are marketed as a healthier alternative to cigarettes, but the reality is they also carry long-term risks to the health of users and those...
