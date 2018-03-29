ALBANY — A veteran Republican senator said Thursday that Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has threatened to suspend protracted state budget negotiations until after an April 24 special election that could cost Republicans the Senate majority.

Sen. John Bonacic (R-Delhi) said the governor was playing a game of chicken with legislators. However, he said the budget could still come together for passage on Friday. That’s the first day of a Passover-Easter break. The budget is due by April 1.

But Bonacic said Cuomo might continue to operate the state on budget extenders until May.

In November, Cuomo proposed to unite the Senate’s Democratic minority conference with the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference’s eight members and a conservative Democrat allied with Republicans to give Democrats control of the Senate.

Such a unification could begin after the April 24 special election, if Democrats win two vacated seats — one in Westchester and another in the Bronx.

The plan would require bringing conservative Democratic Sen. Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) back to the fold after years of allying with the Republican majority. Felder, however, has not indicated he is willing to leave the GOP, which could continue Republican control until at least the November elections.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi declined to comment.