Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo endorsed fellow Democrat Laura Ahearn for state Senate on Tuesday, citing her work as an activist on crime legislation.

Ahearn is facing Anthony Palumbo, a Republican state assemblyman, in the contest to replace Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), who is retiring after 44 years in office. It’s one of a number of key state Senate races on Long Island.

"Laura and I have worked alongside one another on passing some of the toughest laws in the nation aimed to protect the most vulnerable among us, including our children," Cuomo said.

Ahearn helped found the nonprofit Parents for Megan’s Law and the Crime Victims Center, which focus on prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse and rape.

Ahearn's campaign said she worked with lawmakers on various bills, including requiring background checks for for-hire car ride companies and strengthening child pornography laws.

Ahearn she was honored to receive Cuomo’s support.