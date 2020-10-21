TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Politics Spin Cycle

Gov. Cuomo endorses fellow Democrat Griffin in Assembly battle

State Assemb. Judy Griffin (D-Rockville Centre) has won

State Assemb. Judy Griffin (D-Rockville Centre) has won the endorsement of Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo endorsed state Assemb. Judy Griffin for reelection Wednesday, citing her work on gun safety legislation.

Griffin (D-Rockville Centre), a first-term legislator, is running against Republican Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick in the 21st Assembly District. Voter enrollment in the southwest Nassau County district favors Democrats by a small margin.

"From the get-go, she introduced and passed a bill to keep guns out of classrooms and passed important common sense gun legislation to keep our communities safe," Cuomo said of Griffin in a statement released by her campaign.

