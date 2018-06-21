TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Yancey Roy

Cuomo: Feds won’t give us info on separated children

Print

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday the Trump administration is refusing to give him information on the hundreds of immigrant children who are being kept in New York foster-care agencies after being separated from their parents.

Cuomo, a Democrat who is up for re-election, said his administration estimates there are 700 immigrant children at New York care agencies — double from what he said earlier in the week. He said the number is inexact because foster care agencies are bound by a federal gag order.

In a conference call with reporters, the governor said he has called and written the federal Human and Health Services secretary demanding information on the children housed in New York so the state can provide health and mental health services. He said the state will cover the costs of the services, but the federal government is refusing to respond.

“They are not political pawns you can hide,” Cuomo said of the children. “It’s disgusting for HHS to say ‘I’m not telling you where they are’ . . . What’s the possible justification?”

Cuomo said he believes New York is receiving more children because it has one of the largest foster-care networks in the nation. He previously has said he’d sue the Trump administration over its “zero tolerance” at the border policy.

By Yancey Roy

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Latest Long Island News

Actor Scott Eastwood, who is starring in LI kids meet actor Scott Eastwood
Joseph Kohn, left, greets Holocaust survivor Bernard Igielski Holocaust survivor thanks kin of doc who saved him
John Jastremski hosts his WFAN overnight show, Despite hours, WFAN overnight hosts love their job
First lady Melania Trump visits Upbring New Hope First lady visits migrant children at Texas detention center
Hempstead police investigate the scene of a homicide Sources: Christmas Day murder suspect in custody
Adam Skelos arrives at a federal courthouse in Adam Skelos’ boss: I wasn’t aware of work he did