Cuomo endorses Sen. Gaughran for reelection

State Sen. James Gaughran speaks in Bethpage on

State Sen. James Gaughran speaks in Bethpage on June 29. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo endorsed Sen. James Gaughran on Thursday, citing the Northport Democrat’s work on tax policy and health care.

"Sen. Jim Gaughran has been a tireless champion for Long Island," Cuomo said in a statement released by the senator’s campaign. "As sponsor of the permanent property tax cap, his commitment to taxpayers is unwavering … Sen. Gaughran has been courageous in his defense of women’s health care rights and been a vocal advocate for public schools. I am proud to endorse Sen. Gaughran’s reelection."

Gaughran is one of three first-term Democrats in Long Island’s Senate delegation. He is facing Republican Edmund Smyth and Green Party candidate Barbara Wagner in the November election.

Gaughran said he was "humbled" to receive Cuomo’s support.

