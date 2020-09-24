Cuomo endorses Sen. Gaughran for reelection

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo endorsed Sen. James Gaughran on Thursday, citing the Northport Democrat’s work on tax policy and health care.

"Sen. Jim Gaughran has been a tireless champion for Long Island," Cuomo said in a statement released by the senator’s campaign. "As sponsor of the permanent property tax cap, his commitment to taxpayers is unwavering … Sen. Gaughran has been courageous in his defense of women’s health care rights and been a vocal advocate for public schools. I am proud to endorse Sen. Gaughran’s reelection."

Gaughran is one of three first-term Democrats in Long Island’s Senate delegation. He is facing Republican Edmund Smyth and Green Party candidate Barbara Wagner in the November election.

Gaughran said he was "humbled" to receive Cuomo’s support.