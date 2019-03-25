ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and legislative leaders on Monday were working on details of a congestion pricing plan for New York City that also would direct more funding to the Long Island Rail Road, two officials familiar with the talks said.

An agreement on congestion pricing could smooth negotiations for a state budget that is due April 1.

Cuomo wants to charge drivers a fee for entering Manhattan below 60th Street to reduce traffic and generate money to repair and renovate of city subways.

Long Island Democrats have fought to use some of the funds for repairs and improvements to the LIRR.

Hudson Valley lawmakers also say some of the money should benefit the Metro-North Railroad.

“We’re making progress,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said after emerging from a closed-door meeting Monday with Cuomo and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “We just have to go back and talk to our respective conferences at this point.”

The Democratic majorities of the Assembly and Senate scheduled afternoon conferences to discuss the latest compromises on the table regarding several key measures.

The halls of the Capitol were filled with demonstrators as the final week of budget talks began. That traditionally indicates that at least the supporters of particular causes believe their issue remains unresolved in the budget.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More than 100 union workers demonstrated for legislation to make sure all construction workers on state projects — even when they work for private contractors -- are paid the higher “prevailing wage” and benefits like union workers. They say the law is needed because of the increasing use of public private-partnerships on state jobs.

Also, hundreds of service workers filled a large hall adjacent to Cuomo’s office to push for a 2.9 percent cost-of-living increase in the low-paying, high-turnover jobs caring for the disabled. The latest “Be Fair to Direct Care” demonstration by workers and their clients was one of the larger demonstrations this year.

Also Monday, the Drug Policy Alliance made a late push to legalize recreational use of marijuana, more than a week after Cuomo removed funding for the measure from his budget proposal.

Some rank-and-file Democrats have pushed back against Cuomo and continue to fight for legalization to be included in the budget. the lawmakers say they are concerned it might not pass as a stand-alone bill later in the session.

A legislative official, however, said that after a weekend of negotiations the marijuana measure won’t be in the budget, but will be pursued in the legislative session scheduled to end June. 19.

“I don’t think we want to say what is in or out at this point,” Heastie said.

Cuomo said Monday that legislative opposition prompted him to remove funding from legalization in his budget.

“I don’t want to count on revenues when the legislative leaders suggested marijuana would not be done in time for the budget,” Cuomo said Monday in an interview on WAMC public radio.

Cuomo also said he wasn’t optimistic about an agreement on sports gambling at state “racinos” — harness racing tracks that also have video slot machines — but said discussions were continuing.

Cuomo also said he remained insistent that his proposal to end monetary bail in most cases be passed as part of the budget.