McDonough calls for Hudson bridge investigation 

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

Long Island Assemb. David McDonough is leading a Republican push to get the federal government to investigate a report that faulty bolts were used in building the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement.

McDonough (R-Merrick) said an Albany Times Union story about the Hudson River bridge and related contractor lawsuits raises questions about public safety and Cuomo administration transparency.

"I have deep concerns about the timetable in which this project was completed, and the quality of the bridge’s structural integrity," McDonough, the ranking Republican on the Assembly Transportation Committee. "The investigation into the fraudulent activities surrounding the construction and alleged shortcuts demands unbiased and thorough attention."

McDonough and the other 42 Assembly Republicans wrote to the federal Department of Transportation’s inspector general, requesting a review.

The head of the state Thruway Authority has called the news report "misleading and erroneous" and said the "bridge continues to be safe for the traveling public."

