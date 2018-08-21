Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Stephanie Miner, a Cuomo ally-turned-foe, files petition to run as independent

Stephanie Miner, then mayor of Syracuse, speaks during

Stephanie Miner, then mayor of Syracuse, speaks during a roundtable discussion on manufacturing, on April 1, 2016, in Syracuse, N.Y. Photo Credit: AP/Mike Groll

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner said Tuesday she has submitted more than 40,000 petition signatures – almost three times the minimum necessary – to qualify as an independent gubernatorial candidate on the November ballot.

Miner, an ally-turned-adversary of Democrat Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, is running on a nonpartisan line she calls the Serve America Movement.

“Voters are fed up with politics as usual. The system that is supposed to help the people has failed them,” Miner said in a statement. “Both major parties are responsible.”

Miner has become a steady detractor of the governor, especially on upstate economic development and some high-profile projects tainted by the recent convictions of former top Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco and several developers. She has denounced what she calls a “corrupt political culture.”

It’s not clear yet whether Democrats will challenge the validity of Miner’s petition signatures in an attempt to knock her off the ballot.

