By Yancey Roy

Cuomo must decide Pine Barrens vs. solar power bill

ALBANY -- It’s solar power versus open-space preservation in a bill that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo must sign or veto in a matter of days.

At issue is a measure, approved by the state Legislature in June, that would expand core pine barrens designation to more than 1,000 acres in Shoreham and Mastic. While it would shield those lands from development, the bill likely would scuttle an energy company’s proposal to use some of those acres to install thousands of solar panels near the shuttered Shoreham nuclear power plant to help supply the state’s power grid.

Cuomo, a Democrat, must act on the measure by Monday, Dec. 18.

Some environmental groups support the bill, along with state legislators. Assemb. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket), one of the bill’s sponsors, said it would protect “pristine coastal forest” in Shoreham.

Middle Island Solar Farm has proposed a 100- acre project in Mastic. The company recently temporarily withdrew its proposal from the Brookhaven Town Planning Board but said it will be resubmitted soon with documentation of sufficient power purchasing agreements with PSEG Long Island.

Solar developers and a builders group has opposed the pine barrens expansion bill, as have some environmentalists who say a solar farm is better than a warehouse or other light industrial use for which the land is zoned.

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

