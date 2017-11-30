TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Michael Gormley

Cuomo vetoes disability bill sought by Nassau jail officers

The bill’s sponsors agree that the assaults have been rare and often involve the seizure of drugs or other contraband.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is seen here on

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is seen here on Sept. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have expanded disability benefits to Nassau County corrections officers who are assaulted by visitors to inmates.

The veto outraged the county corrections officers union.

Currently, workers at the Nassau County Correctional Center are eligible for 75 percent of their pay in disability benefits if they are permanently disabled by direct actions of an inmate. This bill would extend that compensation for assaults by free citizens, including former inmates who are visiting incarcerated people. The measure follows a few confrontations that resulted in minor injuries when contraband was being passed to an inmate, according to the bill.

“An assault is an assault,” said Brian Sullivan, president of the Nassau Correctional Benevolent Association union.

He said a corrections officer who is assaulted and permanently disabled by a visitor or even an inmate as he or she is discharged from jail is now only eligible for 33 percent of salary.

Sullivan and the bill’s sponsors agree that the assaults have been rare and often involve the seizure of drugs or other contraband. Sullivan said there have only been a couple incidents in the last 10 years and none resulted in permanent disability.

Cuomo, however, said the Legislature, which passed it outside of the April budget agreement, didn’t include funding. On Thursday, Cuomo vetoed several bills that would sweeten public employee benefits, but didn’t include a specific new funding source.

“As the Legislature has failed to appropriate any funds to pay for these benefits, I cannot support a package of bills that would necessarily impose a substantial and unplanned burden on New York state taxpayers,” Cuomo said in his veto message.

The cost would appear to be minimal because the county overwhelmingly agreed to shoulder some of it, Sullivan said. The Senate and Assembly passed the bill nearly unanimously.

“It’s mind boggling to me that with all this bipartisan support this protection wouldn’t be extended,” Sullivan said. “It’s unconscionable.”

By Michael Gormley

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Mike Doall, a restoration specialist, left, joins others Program installing LI’s first oyster reef
The Senate tax bill is Senate $1.4T GOP tax package hits speed bump
NYPD CAR LOGO Data show NYC homicide decline through Dec. 31
Recently re-elected Nassau County Court Judge Christopher Officials: Supervising judge stepping down
An advanced oxidation process machine at a Suffolk Suffolk Water sues makers of chemicals in drinking wells
Randy Credico seen on July 23, 2013. New York comic drawn into Russia probe
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE