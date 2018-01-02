Updated January 2, 2018 1:06 PM

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday proposed to ban the use of taxpayers’ dollars to settle sexual-harassment claims and to require disclosure of sexual-harassment settlements involving public entities and some private companies.

Cuomo, a Democrat, unveiled the proposal as part of the lead up to his annual State of the State address here on Wednesday.

As part of an anti-sexual harassment initiative, Cuomo also suggested banning the use of mandatory arbitration clauses in employee contracts to avoid investigations and trials.

He also proposed that companies that “do business with the state” disclose the number of sexual harassment adjudications and nondisclosure agreements they have executed.

Cuomo’s call for an end to secret settlements comes just weeks after state Sen. Elaine Phillips, of Flower Hill, and another Republican introduced legislation to accomplish the same goal.

“2017 brought a long overdue reckoning where the secret and pervasive poison of workplace sexual harassment was exposed by brave women and men who said this ends now,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“There must be zero tolerance for sexual harassment in any workplace, and we can and will end the secrecy and coercive practices that have enabled harassment for far too long,” he said.

Under Cuomo’s proposal, the ban on confidential settlements would apply as long as the victim agrees.

Albany has had several sexual-harassment scandals in the past five years.

In 2013, Vito Lopez of Brooklyn resigned just before he was about to be expelled from the state Assembly after revelations that the state secretly had paid $103,000 to two female staffers who accused him of harassment.

In 2014, Buffalo-area Assemb. Dennis Gabryszak, a Democrat, resigned after female staffers in his office filed multiple complaints against him.

Earlier this month, an ex-state employee filed a harassment lawsuit against the state and Sam Hoyt, one of Cuomo’s former top-level political appointees.