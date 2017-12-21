TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Michael Gormley

Nonpublic schools say Cuomo veto will cost families $10M

Cuomo vetoed the bill among several that would have increased funding for public and private schools as well as public colleges.

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALBANY — The New York State Catholic Conference said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s veto of a bill to restore funding to help nonpublic schools pay for state testing and other services required by the state will cost the schools and their families $10 million.

“The governor’s action will have serious impact on our schools and to the tuition-paying families who must absorb cuts in reimbursement aid, even as public school funding soars to new record heights every year,” said James D. Cultrara, director for education of the New York State Catholic Conference on Wednesday.

There are 47 Catholic elementary schools and 10 high schools on Long Island in addition to many more religious and nonpublic schools.

Cuomo vetoed the bill among several that would have increased funding for public and private schools as well as public colleges.

“New York’s education system and its investment in education are unparalleled,” Cuomo said in his veto message. But he said the bills would add costs to the state that weren’t in the 2017-18 budget. He also noted that adding costs at a time when the federal government is threatening aid cuts and the state faces a deficit of more than $4 billion “would be irresponsible.”

The nonpublic school bill had passed 63-0 in the Senate and 133-6 in the Assembly.

The funding, which had been in place for decades, had covered administration of state testing and evaluation programs, as well as providing basic education data to the state. But it was cut under a new state formula for aid to support students attending nonpublic schools. An effort by legislative leaders to include the funding in the state budget failed.

“This overwhelming support in the legislature makes the governor’s action all the more disheartening to our Catholic school communities,” Cultrara said.

By Michael Gormley

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Christmas comes Dec. 23, 2017, for Armagan Ekici, Early Christmas for family burned out of home
The Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in East $5M FEMA grant comes through on sewage project
Early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, Suffolk County police Cops: 13 arrested at holiday checkpoints
Members of the Hagerman fire department respond to 2 go to hospital in 3-vehicle crash, cops say
Suffolk County police investigate the scene where officials 2 fatally shot outside Suffolk home, cops say
Nassau County police released this image of a 2 sought in liquor store theft, cops say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE