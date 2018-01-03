TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 19° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 19° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Michael Gormley

Group sues to get NY records on TV ads aimed at employers

Rebekah Mercer’s Reclaim New York says the state has delayed requests for records involving a $246 million state ad blitz.

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALBANY — A conservative good-government group is suing the administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in a fight for records concerning television ads aimed at attracting employers to New York.

The lawsuit was brought Tuesday by the nonprofit Reclaim New York. The group said the state Empire State Development agency repeatedly has delayed requests for economic development records involving a $246 million TV blitz.

Rebekah Mercer, Reclaim’s chairman and treasurer, is the daughter of prominent conservative donor Robert Mercer of East Setauket.

Reclaim New York is seeking state records involving the costs, strategy and effectiveness of what it calls flashy TV ads that boast that the state is a new magnet for companies.

The group said it took Empire State Development six months to release a contract with a TV production company, while saying its request for other documents will take longer.

Empire State Development spokesman Jason Conwall said much of the information sought by Reclaim New York has been included in public reports to the State Legislature.

“ESD has run ads both in-state and out-of-state for many years, as we work to attract new businesses while ensuring New York companies understand what is available from the state to help grow their business,” Conwall said.

“The only one playing politics here is this shadowy, Mercer-funded, ultra right-wing front masquerading as a good government group,” Conwall said.

In its lawsuit, Reclaim New York also seeks to force the Cuomo administration to pay its legal fees in the case. Cuomo signed a bill into law last month that could force governments to pay legal fees if they unreasonably deny records.

By Michael Gormley

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A payloader moves a bucket of a mixture NWS: Blizzard warning issued for part of LI
Former Sea Cliff resident John Derounian is seen Indictment: Estate-theft suspect had child porn
Richard P. Donoghue was appointed as U.S. Attorney AG fills LI, Manhattan U.S. attorney posts
Commuters wait for a westbound train at the Damaged rails snarl LIRR commute for 3rd day
A plow clears Middle Neck Road in Great What is a 'bomb cyclone?'
Tracey Germano died Sunday after a yearlong battle Teacher who fought cancer with courage dies
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE