Updated January 8, 2018 6:48 PM

ALBANY — State Republican Chairman Ed Cox on Monday kicked off the GOP’s 2018 bid to unseat two-term Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo by resurrecting the slogan that helped unseat the Democrat’s father, Gov. Mario Cuomo, in 1994: “ABC — Anyone But Cuomo.”

“That’s just the fact of the election,” Cox said Monday. “When you have incumbent running for a third term, it’s anyone but that incumbent and his record is on the line. As [Democratic strategist] James Carville said, ‘It’s the economy, stupid.’ And he was right.”

Cuomo, however, regularly notes the strength of economic and job development during his tenure while he has held state spending to about 2 percent annually.

“The New York Republican Party and Conservative party are lost,” said state Democratic Chairman Geoff Berman. “Even worse, they are now morphing into the anti-New York party.”

On Monday, the one announced GOP candidate, Assembly Republican leader Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua), made presentations behind closed doors with GOP officials along with a potential candidate, Senate Deputy Majority Leader John DeFrancisco (R-Syracuse).

“I always ask, ‘Is New York State government working for you?’” Kolb said in an interview. “If not, it’s time to give somebody else a chance.”

DeFrancisco said he has been traveling the state to gauge support and to meet with local Republican leaders. He has no set deadline to decide whether to run against Cuomo, with whom has often clashed on state issues and spending.

Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra also made a presentation as he considers a run. But he has drawn early criticism from state Conservative Party Chairman Michael Long for his past support of some Democrats. The Conservative Party’s endorsement has been essential for Republicans to win statewide office for decades.

“He has supported more Democrats than Republicans in the last five or six years,” Long said in an interview. If Giambra is the GOP nominee, he added, “We’ll go our own way.”

Republicans last held the governor’s office in 2006, when Gov. George Pataki retired from office after three terms that began with the historic upset of Mario Cuomo in 1994.