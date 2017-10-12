ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that he has donated to charity recent campaign contributions from Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of years of sexual harassment, but Cuomo said he won’t return Weinstein’s donations to past campaigns.
“Obviously, money he donated in the past campaigns has been spent and is gone,” Cuomo said Thursday. He said he will donate $50,000...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.