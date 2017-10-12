Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 64° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Spin CycleLong IslandPolitics

    Cuomo returns some donations — $50,000 — from Weinstein

    Updated
    By  michael.gormley@newsday.com

    + -
    Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here on Oct.

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here on Oct. 1, 2017, announced he is returned $50,000 in contributions from producer Harvey Weinstein. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that he has donated to charity recent campaign contributions from Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of years of sexual harassment, but Cuomo said he won’t return Weinstein’s donations to past campaigns.

    “Obviously, money he donated in the past campaigns has been spent and is gone,” Cuomo said Thursday. He said he will donate $50,000...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get The 1600 newsletter

    Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone talks about the Contributions to Bellone 2015 Logo from the Long Island payrolls project Long Island town and city payrolls Nassau County seal. Nassau's nonunion salary hikes

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK