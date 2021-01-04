Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday he won't deliver the annual State of the State address this week as expected but will delay it till Monday.

Typically, New York governors deliver the annual message, which outlines a political wish list for the year, on the Wednesday following New Year's Day. But Cuomo hasn't always followed the script during his 10 years in office.

The Democrat didn't give a rationale for the change this year, but other lawmakers noted the U.S. House and Senate are slated to assemble Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes to finalize the presidential election.

The governor did say he will deliver his speech in a "virtual" way — with "no crowd" to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and in contrast to the usual event which draws hundreds of lawmakers and activists to the State Capitol.

Even without the governor, the State Senate and Assembly will formally convene Wednesday to open the 2021 legislative session, enact house rules for the year and hold swearing-in ceremonies for some incoming legislators. Among the key dates for the session: the state budget is due April 1 and adjournment is scheduled for June 10.