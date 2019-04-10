H. Carl McCall retires as SUNY chairman

ALBANY — H. Carl McCall announced Wednesday he is retiring as chairman of the board of trustees for the State University of New York after serving nearly eight years.

McCall, 83, the former state comptroller, state senator and 2002 Democratic candidate for governor, said it was time for “new vision” on the board, which oversees the sprawling, 64-campus system.

“I believe that it is time for me to pursue other interests and allow new vision to take SUNY to even higher heights," McCall said in a statement.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who lost the 2002 battle for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination to McCall, called his former rival a “trailblazer.”

“His accomplishments are numerous but he will long be remembered for his deep commitment to equality, diversity and access to education to ensure New York's students, especially from underserved areas, are provided with a high quality and affordable education,” Cuomo said in a statement.

McCall joined the SUNY board as a trustee in 2007. Cuomo, in his first year as governor, named McCall chairman in 2011.