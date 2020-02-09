TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo: Consolidate SUNY research programs - and make them compete for $

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
   The Cuomo administration is proposing to consolidate two research programs that work with state university campuses and hospitals across New York.

 And that’s not sitting well with the chairwoman of the Senate Commerce Committee.

 Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-North Hempstead) says Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s idea to squeeze the 29 “Centers of Excellence” and “Centers for Advanced Technology” into one category and make them compete for a smaller pool of funds will be like putting some out of business.

 “It’s going to work against us down the road,” as New York competes to be a high-tech hub, Kaplan said. She plans to raise the subject Thursday at a legislative hearing on Cuomo’s economic development portion of the state budget proposal.

 Stony Brook University houses four of the centers in the targeted programs.

In a memo accompanying the budget, the administration said it wants the centers to compete for funds “to better capitalize on the centers with the highest performance that promote priority markets and job creation.”

