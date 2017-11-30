TODAY'S PAPER
By Yancey Roy

Cuomo vetoes Montaukett Indian bill -- again

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo once again has vetoed a bill that would have given state recognition to the Montaukett Indian nation.

Four years ago, Cuomo vetoed a Montaukett recognition because he said the state didn’t have the resources to conduct a thorough review process. Now, when offered a bill, sponsored by Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) and Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), that would have skipped the review and instead immediately granted the Montauketts recognition as a tribe, the governor said a review was necessary.

“Providing state recognition to an Indian tribe warrants thorough and careful consideration of all interested parties,” Cuomo said in a statement. “However, this bill would require the state to bypass such analysis and recognize the Montaukett Indian tribe as an Indian nation without any process. Given that the state only recently received, and still continues to receive documentation that may impact its determination, it would be premature to act on this bill before the state can complete its review.”

The governor added he would direct the State Department to work with the tribe to obtain information necessary for a review.

The tribe has been fighting for about three decades to regain state recognition. Thiele and LaValle got the bill through the Legislature in June in the final days of the legislative session, saying it would reverse an “erroneous” 1910 court decision that effectively declared the tribe extinct.

At the time, LaValle said: “In 1910, they were a tribe. We’re recognizing them as a tribe again.”

Montaukett Chief Robert Pharaoh had told Newsday the State Department had done very little to study the issue since the 2013 veto.

