Get ready for wine at bingo

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Get ready for wine at bingo.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has signed legislation to allow the sale of wine, mead and cider at organizations hosting games of chance, such as bingo. Previously, only beer sales were allowed during bingo games. Lawmakers said the measure will boost entities such as local Elks Clubs and VFW chapters that could serve all types of liquor at their bars, but not during games of chance.

"This simple legislation will provide organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars with more options to raise money to support operations," said State Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-North Hempstead), the bill's sponsor. The legislation takes effect Feb. 26.

