ALBANY — Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has forwarded three names for potential confirmation to the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, according to a source:

David S. Mack, of the Mack real-estate family, and a former MTA board member who was forced out in 2009 and turned down in 2013.

Patricia Ann McDonald, mayor of Malverne and widow of fallen NYPD officer Steven McDonald.

Peter Florey, founder of the Levittown-based D&F Development Group and executive with the Long Island Builders Institute.

The state Senate could confirm one of the names to the board by Wednesday, the scheduled end of the 2018 state legislative session (although it could spillover to Thursday or Friday).