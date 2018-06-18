TODAY'S PAPER
By Yancey Roy

David Mack, Patricia Ann McDonald, Peter Florey possible Nassau appointees to MTA

ALBANY — Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has forwarded three names for potential confirmation to the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, according to a source:

The state Senate could confirm one of the names to the board by Wednesday, the scheduled end of the 2018 state legislative session (although it could spillover to Thursday or Friday).

