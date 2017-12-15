December 15, 2017 3:24 PM

Laura Curran will take the oath of office to become Nassau’s next county executive on Jan. 1 in a ceremony outside her new Mineola office.

Curran, a Democrat from Baldwin, will be sworn into office outside the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building on Franklin Avenue during a short outdoor ceremony at noon. The event is free and open to the public

Curran will become Nassau’s first female county executive and only the third Democrat to hold that office.

County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican who did not seek re-election as he fights federal corruption charges, was sworn into office for his second term in 2013 before a large crowd, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, at Bethpage High School.

It was not immediately known whether Cuomo, a Democrat who endorsed Curran’s candidacy, plans to attend Curran’s inaugural.