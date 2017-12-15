TODAY'S PAPER
By Robert Brodsky

Curran to be sworn in on Jan. 1 in outdoor ceremony

Democrat will become Nassau County's first female county executive.

Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran speaks outside

Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran speaks outside the Theodore Roosevelt County Executive Building on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 in Mineola. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Laura Curran will take the oath of office to become Nassau’s next county executive on Jan. 1 in a ceremony outside her new Mineola office.

Curran, a Democrat from Baldwin, will be sworn into office outside the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building on Franklin Avenue during a short outdoor ceremony at noon. The event is free and open to the public

Curran will become Nassau’s first female county executive and only the third Democrat to hold that office.

County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican who did not seek re-election as he fights federal corruption charges, was sworn into office for his second term in 2013 before a large crowd, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, at Bethpage High School.

It was not immediately known whether Cuomo, a Democrat who endorsed Curran’s candidacy, plans to attend Curran’s inaugural.

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

