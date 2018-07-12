TODAY'S PAPER
Cynthia Nixon files 65,000 signatures to qualify for Democrat primary

Nixon, an actress, filed the petitions to challenge Gov. Cuomo in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary.

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com
Cynthia Nixon on Thursday said she submitted 65,000 petition signatures to qualify for a Democratic gubernatorial primary — far more than the 15,000 necessary.

The actress, who is challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo from the political left, said the volume shows progressive Democrats support her cause.

“The overwhelming support we received throughout our petition process shows,” Nixon said in a statement, “that New Yorkers are sick of centrist, corporate Democrats” such as Cuomo.

Thursday was the deadline for filing petitions to qualify for the Sept. 13 primary.

Cuomo received the official nomination of the state Democratic committee at its May convention and, therefore, doesn’t need to file petitions. His campaign, which could try to sue to nullify enough of Nixon’s petitions to keep her off the ballot, didn’t immediately comment Thursday.

