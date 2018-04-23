TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
56° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Yancey Roy

Cynthia Nixon suggests using petition route to get on ballot

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: Actress Cynthia

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: Actress Cynthia Nixon speaks onstage at The People's State Of The Union at Townhall on January 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for We Stand United) Photo Credit: Getty Images for We Stand United / Cindy Ord

Print

ALBANY — Cynthia Nixon said Monday she is likely to try to secure a spot on the Democratic gubernatorial primary ballot by gathering petition signatures rather than contesting Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at the party primary next month.

To qualify for a primary, a candidate can either obtain 25 percent of the delegates’ vote at party convention or gather 15,000 signatures from party members. Given that Cuomo controls the state party apparatus, many politicians and analysts suspected Nixon might go the outsider route to the ballot.

Though she didn’t rule out attending the convention, Nixon said: “I tend to think we’re going to be collecting signatures.”

The Democrats’ convention is slated for May 23-24 in Uniondale.

Cuomo himself went the petition route in 2002, when he challenged then-Comptroller H. Carl McCall for the party’s gubernatorial nomination.

By Yancey Roy

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Latest Long Island News

Gun-license lawyer John Chambers exits a federal courthouse Trial of gun-license lawyer goes to the jury
Oyster Bay Public Works Commissioner Richard Lenz, pictured Court date set for Oyster Bay commissioner
Former President George H.W. Bush's book-themed socks from LIer with Down syndrome sent Bush funeral socks
Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal Witness: Mangano, lender discussed Coliseum financing
Property owners want to divide up vacant land Proposed subdivision near golf course up for vote
Harendra Singh leaves federal court in Central Islip Power on Trial: Town backed loans, witness says