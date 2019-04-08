TODAY'S PAPER
David Gruber drops bid for Democratic supervisor line in East Hampton

David Gruber has dropped his bid for the

David Gruber has dropped his bid for the Democratic nomination for East Hampton supervisor. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Call Democrat David Gruber a one day wonder.

Last Friday, a day after filing nominating petitions, Gruber declined to run for East Hampton Town supervisor in a June 25 Democratic primary.

But Gruber accepted the nomination to run on the Independence Party line in the November race against Democratic Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc, who is seeking a second term, and Republican Supervisor candidate Richard Myers.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

