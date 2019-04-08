David Gruber drops bid for Democratic supervisor line in East Hampton
Call Democrat David Gruber a one day wonder.
Last Friday, a day after filing nominating petitions, Gruber declined to run for East Hampton Town supervisor in a June 25 Democratic primary.
But Gruber accepted the nomination to run on the Independence Party line in the November race against Democratic Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc, who is seeking a second term, and Republican Supervisor candidate Richard Myers.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.