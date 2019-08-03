Howard Dean to headline Gershon fundraiser

Former national Democratic chairman and one-time presidential contender Howard Dean will be headlining a $100-a-head fundraising event for congressional contender Perry Gershon on Tuesday night at the home of a supporter in Laurel.

Businessman Gershon, who now lives in East Hampton, is looking for a rematch next year against GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin of Shirley.

Gershon last month reported having raised $410,000 in the last quarter. While the ticket is $100, there are silver to diamond tickets available from $250 to $2,800.

Dean, a physician who was a 2004 presidential contender, served as national Democratic chairman from 2005 to 2009 and was governor of Vermont from 1987 to 1991. Campaign aides said Gershon first made connection with Dean after meeting his mother, who lives in the 1st District.

But Gershon is also facing a primary for the nomination from Nancy Goroff, former chemistry department chair at Stony Brook University who has taken a leave from her job. Attorney Jack Harrington, who ran a losing race for Brookhaven supervisor and just returned from a military stint in Afghanistan, is also weighing a run.