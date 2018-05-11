ALBANY — Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) on Friday became the first Democrat to publicly drop out of a process in which the Legislature will appoint a new attorney general after the unexpected resignation of two-term Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Monday.

Gianaris, however, said he still may run for attorney general in the Democratic primary in September, a race that is expected to attract several candidates.

“This is a critical time in New York, and a decision that deserves careful thought,” Gianaris said Friday. “As a result, I will not be participating in the expedited legislative selection process next week.”

Anyone seeking to be appointed by the Legislature in a voting process dominated by Assembly Democrats must submit a resume to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie by 5 p.m. Friday. If someone is appointed, he or she would serve as attorney general until the end of Schneiderman’s term on Dec. 31.

Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood, the widely respected state solicitor general, is filling the role now, and has been invited by the Assembly to seek the legislative appointment. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has no role in the legislative appointment, is among a growing number of Democrats calling for Underwood to remain in charge until Dec. 31.

Underwood is also considering a run for the seat in November.

The Democratic convention is May 23-24, and the state Democratic committee may nominate a candidate then.