D'Urso won't run for reelection to NY Assembly 

Anthony D'Urso, a Democrat who represents the New

Anthony D'Urso, a Democrat who represents the New York State Assembly's 16th District, will not seek reelection, according to Democratic Party officials. Credit: James Escher

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Port Washington Assemb. Anthony D’Urso won’t run for reelection, Democratic Party officials confirmed Tuesday.

D’Urso, 80, will step down Dec. 31, when his term expires, after four years in the state Assembly. The party has yet to designate a new candidate for the 16th District, which covers the northwest corner of Nassau County, said county and State Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs.

D’Urso was elected first in 2016 to succeed Michelle Schimel, and has served as chairman of the Long Island Sound Task Force.

Before his election to the state Legislature, D’Urso was a North Hempstead Town Councilman and an assistant commissioner for the New York City Housing Department.

