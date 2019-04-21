TODAY'S PAPER
Supporters of driver's licenses for all immigrants target LI

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY — The effort to legalize driver’s licenses for immigrants who are in the country illegally is being taken to Long Island next week. The New York Immigration Coalition and several other immigrant rights groups are leading the effort.

On Tuesday a community forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Hofstra University’s Monroe Hall, 100 Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead.

On Wednesday, a public access TV panel discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m. for LTV Studios at 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott.

On April 29, a teach-in is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Temple Beth Torah, 35 Babatelle Road, Melville, and a May Day Parade is scheduled for May 1 at 4 p.m. at 1550 Franklin Ave., Mineola.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

