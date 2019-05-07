TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Judge throws Southampton Democrat off the primary ballot

Duffy's attorney said they were disappointed in the ruling, and have filed papers to challenge the decision to the Appellate Division in Brooklyn.

Eileen Duffy in 2015.

Eileen Duffy in 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images for East Hampton Library/Mark Sagliocco

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

A state Supreme Court judge has thrown Southampton Democrat Eileen Duffy off the ballot for a town council primary on June 25, saying she misled voters by also circulating petitions for town trustee at the same time.

In an eight-page ruling, Justice David T. Reilly ruled that Duffy failed to decline the nomination for trustee through “virtually the entire” designating petitions process and “knowingly allowed enrolled voters to be misled as  which of the offices he was truly seeking.” 

While Duffy declined the nomination of trustee on April 8 within the time limit set by the election law, Reilly said, “That filing did nothing to extinguish the election fraud that Duffy committed, intentionally or unintentionally, upon the enrolled voters.” 

Carl Andrew Irace, Duffy’s attorney, said he and his client were disappointed in the ruling, which was made late Friday, and filed papers Tuesday to challenge the decision to the Appellate Division in Brooklyn. In court papers they had asserted that the Democratic Party’s claim of election fraud was not made with “sufficient specificity,” noting the “circumstances constituting the fraud shall be stated in detail.” Duffy could not be reached for comment.

However, the party’s suit claimed that Duffy committed fraud by running for two incompatible offices in which she could not serve simultaneously. The party also claimed she misled voters by including the names of two other Democratic nominees, town board member John Bouvier and trustee candidate Andrew Brosnan, along with her own name on her petitions without their knowledge or consent.

Duffy screened for both town council and trustee and acknowledged she accepted the party’s nomination for trustee, but later changed her mind and decided to run in a Democratic primary for town board and circulated petitions with the names of two of the party’s designated candidate because she supported them.

Earlier, Republican and Democratic elections commissioners split on the petitions challenge, which left Duffy on the ballot until Reilly’s decision removed her. Earlier, board officials removed Duffy as the candidate for the Working Families Party, saying she lacked enough qualified signatures and failed to list the office correctly as town council.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rick Brand on June

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A funeral procession Tuesday for Queens District Attorney Funeral for Queens DA to be held this morning
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere attends a court hearing Alleged sex cult leader was a 'con man,' prosecutor says
Cassandra Nelson, 14, left, Daniel Durso, 15, and Forecast: Cloudy, wet weather pattern as week goes on
One of the M9s parked at the Kawasaki LIRR to roll out new electric car fleet by end of month
The New York State Capitol on April 1, State Senate passes bill to allow felons on juries
Joan Echausse, the wife of the late Westbury Wife of former Nassau deputy mayor dies at 84