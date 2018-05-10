TODAY'S PAPER
By David M. Schwartz

DuWayne Gregory gets Congressional Black Caucus PAC backing

Gregory faces Liuba Grechen Shirley in the June 26 Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District.

The Congressional Black Caucus PAC has endorsed DuWayne

The Congressional Black Caucus PAC has endorsed DuWayne Gregory in the Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

Second District Democratic Congressional candidate DuWayne Gregory has been endorsed by the Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee.

His primary opponent, Liuba Grechen Shirley, meanwhile, has picked up the endorsement of a national progressive group.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans), the PAC’s chairman, said in a statement that Gregory, presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature, “is well-poised to make history as the first black Congressional Representative from Suffolk County.”

Referring to the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, Meeks said with Gregory’s help, “we can finally hold this hostile administration accountable.”

Grechen Shirley, of Amityville, has been endorsed by The Indivisible Project, a nonprofit started after Trump’s election. The group has endorsed 10 congressional candidates nationwide including Grechen Shirley.

“In a normal year, the usual party kingmaking structures might not have spotted all of these talented candidates. But local Indivisible groups did,” said the group’s political director, Maria Urbina. All the candidates committed to policy positions including universal health care coverage for Americans and raising the minimum wage.

Gregory (D-Copiague) is facing Grechen Shirley, founder of the progressive activist group 2nd District Democrats, in a June 26 primary. The winner will face Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) in November.

