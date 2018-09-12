Nassau Legislative Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams on Wednesday criticized an anonymous flyer that called him a "slave" as a disgrace and endorsed the Democratic primary opponent of 30-year incumbent Assemb. Earlene Hooper.

Abrahams (D-Hempstead) called the pro-Hooper flier "the most vile, disgraceful piece that an elected official has put out . . . To insinuate that myself or anyone running for office is a slave is an insult to the people of my ancestors who were slaves."

Abrahams had been neutral in the primary, he said at the news conference with challenger Taylor Raynor.

Hooper (D-Hempstead) did not respond to a message seeking comment at her district office on Wednesday. Her campaign has denied that Hooper's campaign has been affiliated with previous anonymous mailers.

Freeport voters received the fliers on Wednesday morning.

"If you are proud to be black make sure you vote for deputy speaker Earlene Hooper," it said.

The mailer called Raynor a "slave to boss Jacobs of the Nassau Dems" and said Abrahams is also "slave to boss Jacobs" — references to Nassau Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs.

Jacobs said the mailer reaffirmed his decision earlier this year not to back Hooper in the primary.