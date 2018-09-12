Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Abrahams criticizes anonymous mailer calling him a 'slave' 

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Print

Nassau Legislative Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams on Wednesday criticized an anonymous flyer that called him a "slave" as a disgrace and endorsed the Democratic primary opponent of 30-year incumbent Assemb. Earlene Hooper.

Abrahams (D-Hempstead) called the pro-Hooper flier "the most vile, disgraceful piece that an elected official has put out . . . To insinuate that myself or anyone running for office is a slave is an insult to the people of my ancestors who were slaves."

Abrahams had been neutral in the primary, he said at the news conference with challenger Taylor Raynor.

Hooper (D-Hempstead) did not respond to a message seeking comment at her district office on Wednesday. Her campaign has denied that Hooper's campaign has been affiliated with previous anonymous mailers.

Freeport voters received the fliers on Wednesday morning.

"If you are proud to be black make sure you vote for deputy speaker Earlene Hooper," it said.

The mailer called Raynor a "slave to boss Jacobs of the Nassau Dems" and said Abrahams is also "slave to boss Jacobs" — references to Nassau Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs.

Jacobs said the mailer reaffirmed his decision earlier this year not to back Hooper in the primary.

Headshot

David Schwartz covers Suffolk government and politics. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

Latest Long Island News

Red Cote preserve in Oyster Bay Cove, Friday, Panel votes to widen access to county parks
Authorities had alleged Solages assaulted the mother of Nassau pol pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Tom Daniels in 2015 in front of his Ex-LIers wearied by Sandy wary of Florence
A Juul vaping system with accessory pods in FDA warns e-cig makers to stop selling to kids
A culex pipiens, one of the mosquitoes that First human case of West Nile reported in Suffolk
Suffolk County Police Marine Unit divers search near Officials: Ex-flight instructor gave illegal lessons