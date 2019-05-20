ALBANY — Ed Cox is out as state Republican chairman, sources confirmed Monday, just months after the GOP suffered heavy losses in New York statewide, congressional and legislative races.

Allies say Nick Langworthy, the longtime Erie County Republican chairman who had publicly challenged Cox for leadership, sewed up a majority of the party’s state committee Monday morning.

Later Monday morning, a source said Cox had been asked by President Donald Trump to join his 2020 re-election campaign team, which sent out an annoucement of Cox' appointment a couple of hours after Langworthy allies claimed victory.

Cox, a son-in-law of late President Richard M. Nixon, had led the New York GOP since 2009. Last year, amid a Democratic “blue wave,” Republicans lost every statewide election, lost several congressional seats and lost control of their last bastion of power in New York, the state Senate.

Earlier this year, Langworthy launched a campaign to replace Cox. Long Island leaders stuck with Cox, but over the weekend it became clear Langworthy was close to locking up 50 percent of the vote.

Cox and Langworthy will meet to begin the transition, a source said. Cox officially will stay on till the party holds its reorganization meeting in July.

“Today is a new beginning for the New York State Republican Party,” Saratoga County GOP Chairman Carl Zeilman said in a statement early Monday.

“As we transition to new leadership and begin rebuilding our party in New York, we must continue to fight for every vote and every taxpayer," Zeilman said. "From building local campaign infrastructure to raising millions of dollars for candidates, Nick Langworthy brings the experience, dedication and acumen we need to revitalize our party.”

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale ussed a statement, saying: "I’d like to congratulate Ed Cox on becoming the newest member of the Trump Victory finance team from New York. He has been a fantastic state party chairman for nearly a decade, and I can’t think of anyone better to help ensure we have the resources we need to compete in 2020.”