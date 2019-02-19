TODAY'S PAPER
Elizabeth Mercado expected to be nominated to SCWA board

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
The Suffolk Legislature’s Democratic majority is expected to put forward the name of Elizabeth Mercado, a former Brentwood school board president, as a new member of the board of directors of the Suffolk County Water Authority.

Mercado, 47, will fill the vacancy left when authority board member Patrick Halpin, a former Suffolk County executive, became board chairman. Halpin succeeded James Gaughran, who took office as a new state senator last month.

The legislature must vote to confirm Mercado to the part-time, $17,000-a-year post.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

