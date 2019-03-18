TODAY'S PAPER
Former Lee Zeldin campaign chief moves to Suffolk elections board

Erin McTiernan managed the Republican congressman's last two re-election campaigns.

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Erin McTiernan, who managed GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin’s last two re-election campaigns, will become a $97,240-a-year assistant Suffolk Board of Elections commissioner in April.

McTiernan will start at the board in a lower level position April 1, but move into the assistant commissioner’s post held by Keith Tuthill of Southampton, who will retire April 11.

A Touro Law School graduate who has passed the bar exam, McTiernan will handle GOP election law issues. Josh Price, who left last summer to become chief of staff to the Huntington Town supervisor, last handled the elections board role.

Another Republican appointment is Stella Losquadro, wife of Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro, who will be a senior elections clerk making $69,134 a year. A former senior accountant at Salomon Brothers, and a auditor for Citibank, Losquadro will oversee campaign finance issues for board Republicans.

