Updated January 7, 2018 5:00 AM

Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota’s former confidential secretary, who is just short of 20 years in the state pension system, has landed a temporary job as a secretarial assistant to new Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr.

Cynthia Scezny started work Jan. 2 doing administrative support for the Suffolk County jail’s gang unit, Toulon said in an interview.

Toulon said that while touring the jail after his election, gang unit officers said they could use more administrative help. Asked whether she came recommended by anyone, he said Scezny’s resume was one of many that had come in since his election.

He said she was not implicated in the federal investigation into Spota, who left office last year after his indictment in October on charges of obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Prosecutors said Spota and Christopher McPartland, chief of the public corruption unit under Spota, helped former Suffolk Police Chief of Department James Burke cover up his role in beating a man who had been arrested and charged with stealing items from Burke’s vehicle. Spota and McPartland have pleaded not guilty.

“She’s an innocent person that had some skills that could help the sheriff’s office,” he said.

Scezny will earn $65,433 a year compared with the $78,613 a year she was paid by Spota as a legislative liaison, according to Suffolk County personnel director Alan Schneider.

The job is not a competitive Civil Service title. Temporary positions can be filled for a maximum of 90 days, Schneider said.

Tania Lopez, a spokeswoman for the State Comptroller, said Scezny has 19.63 years of service in the state pension system. At 20 years of service, she would be entitled to 40 percent of her final average salary, compared with 33 percent of her final average salary if she retired before 20 years.

Scezny did not respond to a request for comment made through spokeswoman Kristin MacKay.

David M. Schwartz