Democratic Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and his Republican foe, Comptroller John Kennedy, now are not the only candidates for Suffolk’s top job in November.

So is Gregory Fischer.

A Calverton Democrat, Fischer, 62, has gotten the Libertarian Party’s nomination for county executive, according to filings at the Suffolk Board of Elections.

Fischer has sought elected office in the past, most recently running against GOP State Sen. Kenneth LaValle last year. Fischer also battled in the past to create an elected Long Island Power Authority board.

The Libertarians qualified for a place on the statewide ballot last year, on Row F, by drawing more than 50,000 votes for governor. Their candidate, Larry Sharpe, got 95,033 votes. Because the party was newly organized, party officials could name candidates without their having to face the primary process. Fischer did not return calls for comment.

Last year, 4,201 Suffolk voters cast ballots for Sharpe on the Libertarian line.