Becker family feud breaks out in Lynbrook

Talk about a family feud in Lynbrook, home of the politically active Becker family.

Deputy Mayor Hilary Becker announced last month he would challenge incumbent Mayor Alan Beach in the March village election.

Hilary’s brother Fran Becker, a former Nassau County legislator, subsequently told the Long Island Herald that he supports Beach. “It should not be misunderstood in any way that while I support Mayor Beach’s re-election, I love my brother, always have and always will,” Fran Becker said.

Then another brother chimed in. Greg Becker, a former state assemblyman who serves as Hempstead Town’s director of occupational resources, wrote the Herald. “It’s shocking that my brother, Fran Becker, is promoting Mayor Alan Beach … Instead he should support his brother, Deputy Mayor Hilary Becker,” and fight for “hard-working Lynbrook residents” just as their father had.

The brothers' father, Francis X. Becker, served 14 years as Lynbrook mayor. Their grandfather, Frank Becker, was a U.S. congressman.

The family dispute centers on a proposed six-story 200-unit downtown apartment complex, rejected by the village board in November. Fran Becker said the project is dead. Hilary Becker said he expects it to be revived after the election and is committed to stopping it.

Fran Becker said in an interview, “For me it’s a very very difficult time. It’s very very hard ... It’s very difficult not to be able to support a family member.”

Hilary Becker told Newsday, “It’s pretty crazy especially since all these years, whenever Fran did anything, I was always there to support him. I’m kind of shocked he’s not supporting me."