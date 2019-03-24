Frank McQuade, an attorney from Long Beach, is running on the Republican line for Nassau County district attorney.

McQuade, 65, will challenge incumbent Democrat Madeline Singas in the Nov. 5 election.

McQuade has been a lawyer for 24 years and owns a general law practice specializing in international immigration.

McQuade, a former police officer and Roman Catholic priest, said gang violence is among the main issues he would address if elected.

“I know where crime begins as a former police officer. I know how to work with people who have been involved in crime to make them better. And as an attorney, I know where crime ends,” McQuade said.

Nassau Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo called McQuade, "an excellent Republican candidate for Nassau County District Attorney. Impressive in experience and committed to upholding the law, he will help keep Nassau neighbors safe.”

McQuade served as counsel from 2005 to 2015 to the Long Beach Housing Authority. He holds a law degree from St. John’s University in Queens; a Master’s of Divinity from Immaculate Conception Seminary in Lloyd Harbor; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Cathedral College in Queens. He is married with three adult sons.