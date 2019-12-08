After nearly a decade, the fight over ownership of the Freeport Armory could be coming to an end.

The State Legislature on Friday sent a bill to the governor that would transfer the former National Guard facility to the Freeport Village government. Upon receipt, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has 10 business days to sign or veto.

The property, a 3-acre parcel off Babylon Turnpike, has been the subject of political wrangling and gubernatorial vetoes since the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs abandoned it in 2011.

Typically, the state has handed over such sites to local governments, as was the case with National Guard property in Riverhead and Huntington.

But Earlene Hooper, who represented Freeport in the State Assembly until this year, repeatedly sought legislation to hand over the property to a church group. Twice, Cuomo vetoed bills to do so, citing strong opposition from village officials.

Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy himself once drove to Albany to deliver a 1,000-signature petition urging Cuomo to veto Hooper’s bill.

Last fall, Hooper lost to Assemb. Taylor Darling (D-Hempstead), who, in one of her first actions in office, proposed a bill to transfer ownership to the village government (elected as Taylor Raynor, she changed her surname last summer).

The Assembly and Senate each approved the bill before the legislature adjourned in June.