Gail Vizzini retiring as Suffolk Community College CFO

By Rick Brand
Gail Vizzini, Suffolk County Community College’s fiscal vice president and chief financial officer, is retiring from her $228,125-a-year post in June, capping 44 years with the county.

Vizzini’s departure became known late Thursday when the college listed the impending job vacancy.

Vizzini, 68, of Smithtown, has worked for the college as vice president for business and financial affairs since 2013, overseeing the $226 million budget. SCCC is the largest of the state’s largest community colleges, with three campuses and 26,000 students.

Vizzini started her county career working for civil service. She spent the bulk of her career with the Suffolk County Legislature’s office of budget review, heading 18-person office for seven years before taking over the college post.

