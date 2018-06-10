Former Nassau Police Benevolent Association President Gary DelaRaba, who retired a decade ago after negotiating salaries that made his members among the highest paid police officers in the nation, has been hired as a consultant by his old union.

PBA President James McDermott said he hired DelaRaba last week to advise on contract negotiations and other issues. The PBA’s contract expired in December.

“He’s a 20-year president of the union, somebody I was raised with,” McDermott said. “He’s the Vince Lombardi of police union presidents, a guy I trust. He brings in a world of experience.”

When DelaRaba retired in 2008, critics and supporters called him one of the most successful labor leaders on Long Island because of the generous contracts he won for his membership.

McDermott declined to say how much the PBA would be paying DelaRaba to work “as needed.”

“We’re not putting him on a schedule,” McDermott said. “If you know, Gary, that’s more than 40 hours a week.”

DelaRaba could not be reached for comment.

The PBA has been at odds with County Executive Laura Curran over the lack of progress on a new contract and her court challenge to stop longevity pay increases that county unions say they are owed. The PBA accused Curran of being “United against labor” on the cover of a recent newsletter.

Celeste Hadrick